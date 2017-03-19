BBB organizes free shredding event

CHARLOTTE – The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Mecklenburg County, ShredIt and Goodwill to provide free document shredding and recycling of electronics.

The free event takes place Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Road, Charlotte.

The BBB recommends adhering to the following retention schedule:

Credit card statements – ONE YEAR

Bank statements – THREE YEARS

Expired contracts, mortgages or leases – SEVEN YEARS

Canceled checks, stocks or bonds – SEVEN YEARS

Withholding tax statements – SEVEN YEARS

Property records and appraisals – PERMANENTLY

Tax returns and worksheets – PERMANENTLY

Insurances records, claims, accident reports, etc. – PERMANENTLY

Legal correspondence – PERMANENTLY

Visit www.bbb.org/charlotte for details.