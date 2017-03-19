You are here: Home / News / BBB organizes free shredding event

BBB organizes free shredding event

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Mecklenburg County, ShredIt and Goodwill to provide free document shredding and recycling of electronics.

The free event takes place Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Road, Charlotte.

The BBB recommends adhering to the following retention schedule:

  • Credit card statements – ONE YEAR
  • Bank statements – THREE YEARS
  • Expired contracts, mortgages or leases – SEVEN YEARS
  • Canceled checks, stocks or bonds – SEVEN YEARS
  • Withholding tax statements – SEVEN YEARS
  • Property records and appraisals – PERMANENTLY
  • Tax returns and worksheets – PERMANENTLY
  • Insurances records, claims, accident reports, etc. – PERMANENTLY
  • Legal correspondence – PERMANENTLY

Visit www.bbb.org/charlotte for details.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*