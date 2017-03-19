BBB organizes free shredding event

CHARLOTTE – The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Mecklenburg County, ShredIt and Goodwill to provide free document shredding and recycling of electronics.
The free event takes place Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Road, Charlotte.
The BBB recommends adhering to the following retention schedule:
- Credit card statements – ONE YEAR
- Bank statements – THREE YEARS
- Expired contracts, mortgages or leases – SEVEN YEARS
- Canceled checks, stocks or bonds – SEVEN YEARS
- Withholding tax statements – SEVEN YEARS
- Property records and appraisals – PERMANENTLY
- Tax returns and worksheets – PERMANENTLY
- Insurances records, claims, accident reports, etc. – PERMANENTLY
- Legal correspondence – PERMANENTLY
Visit www.bbb.org/charlotte for details.
