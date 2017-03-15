Bakeries celebrate annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition March 16-17

DALLAS – Bruegger’s Bagels will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by baking shamrock green bagels Thursday, March 16, through Friday, March 17, at participating U.S. locations.

The St. Patrick’s Day green bagel tradition began in 1997 at a Pittsburgh Bruegger’s Bagels location, first kettle-boiled, and then baked in small batches throughout the day to ensure freshness.

Guests can enjoy them with any of Bruegger’s Bagels’ 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheese flavors, or as a base for breakfast or lunch sandwiches.

As part of the celebration, Bruegger’s Bagels customers can get $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle, which includes 13 bagels of any variety – green or otherwise – and two tubs of cream cheese, by downloading a coupon from Brueggers.com. The coupon can be redeemed March 14-17 at participating U.S. locations.

Guests ordering a dozen or more green bagels are encouraged to preorder to ensure supply.

The nearest locations are at 106 S. Sharon Amity Road, 4327 Park Road and 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road.

Visit www.brueggers.com for details.