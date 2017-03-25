Autobell continues helping charities  

CHARLOTTE – The Autobell Car Wash Fundraising Program helped charities, schools and other nonprofits garner over $755,000 in 2016 and more than $8.3 million to date.

Through the program, Autobell provides 501(c)(3) groups with $20 gift cards redeemable at all Autobell locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland.

Nonprofits sell the cards at full price and keep half the proceeds.

Some notable fundraisers in 2016 included a Matthews athletic booster club with proceeds of $25,600 and a Concord middle school that raised $10,788.

Nonprofits interested in the program should visit www.autobell.com or call 800-582-8096.