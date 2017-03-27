Autobell, American Red Cross partner for spring blood drive  

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash is partnering with the American Red Cross for a two-day blood drive Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at multiple locations.

Donors will receive a certificate for a free full service car wash, including interior and exterior cleaning, valid at any Autobell location. Donors who register online for the drive will also receive a bonus of free tire gloss from Autobell to accompany the wash.

Blood drive dates, locations, and pre-registration links include:

Friday, March 31 – Autobell Car Wash, 930 Charlottetowne Ave. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 – Autobell Car Wash, 5111 Piper Station Drive. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 – Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register at www.RedCrossBlood.org.

“Autobell is proud to be a longtime supporter of the American Red Cross through numerous vital projects, including partnering on blood drives across North Carolina that have produced a total of nearly 700 units of blood since 2012,” Autobell Chief Operating Officer Carl Howard said. “I look forward to participating personally in the drive, since my O+ blood type is in high demand as the most common type and also one that can be used for transfusions to several other blood types.”

Pedro Briceño, management development coordinator with Autobell, is proud to work for a company that support the mission of the Red Cross.

“Three years ago, my house burned to the ground. The Red Cross was the second responder just behind the fire department,” Briceño said. “They provided us clothes, personal care products, and spending money.”