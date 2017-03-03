3-2-1 Dash for Down Syndrome aims to raise $45,000

CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte will hold its fifth annual 3-2-1 Dash for Down Syndrome 5K, one-mile fun run and family festival March 18.

The event raises money for Down syndrome educational programs in the region and for Down syndrome cognitive research. Former NFL player and Carolina Panther Dwight Stone will emcee the event.

The event is a 5K that allows people to run an additional 0.11 miles to a second finish line, where they’ll be greeted by people with Down syndrome and their families.

The event takes place Saturday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive. The goal is to raise $38,000 for local Down syndrome educational programs.

Visit http://dashfordownsyndrome.racesonline.com to register.