24 Foundation celebrates 2016 milestones

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation brought more than 100 people in the community together for its inaugural State of 24 event.

The March 9 breakfast held at Queens University of Charlotte celebrated the foundation’s successes from 2016 and kicked off its 16th year helping those affected by cancer.

Highlights include:

3,500 participants, 8,000 spectators and more than 130 sponsors and community partners were involved in 24 Foundation’s three signature cycling events – 24 Hours of Booty.

150,000 cancer survivors and their families were supported by all 24 Foundation beneficiaries.

10,000 callers received support via national navigation phone line.

550 YMCA Wellness locations, more than 40 1-on-1 Patient Navigators, and more than 700 young adults were served.

Specifically at Levine Cancer Institute, 24 Foundation’s largest beneficiary, funds raised resulted in 55 free survivorship integrative oncology programs being offered at Levine Cancer Institute, more than 10,500 patients consulted with a dietician and support for a 2018 outpatient care facility dedicated to survivorship and navigation programs.

More than $2.1 million was raised in 2016, bringing the total to $17 million raised since 24 Foundation’s inception in 2002.

85 cents of every dollar is spent on mission-related expenses

24 Foundation also made a $1.5 million commitment to Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital. With this gift, 24 Hours of Booty will have donated more than $3.5 million collectively to both centers to support adult and pediatric cancer survivorship and wellness programs.

In Maryland, 24 Foundation funds helped Ulman Cancer Fund For Young Adults support 690 young adult patients will navigation services and 49 young adults and couples with fertility preservation.

In Indiana, 2016 funds supported cancer survivorship from another angle, via a Platinum Study that aims to relieve survivors from common side effects of cancer treatment like limb pain, ear ringing and heart disease. Results of this work are still pending, but the organization is hopeful.

In addition to 24 Foundation’s three event communities, it received donations from nearly 40 different states. Nationwide, via LIVESTRONG, 24 Foundation funds allowed for:

1,300 young women and couples received specialized fertility services

25 LIVESTRONG at the Y programs opened, totaling to 550 locations nationwide

325,000 individuals utilized online “We Can Help” resources

Beneficiary partners include: Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital, Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults, IU Simon Cancer Center and LIVESTRONG. Additional 2016 beneficiaries included: Be the Match, Brain Tumor Fund, Keep Pounding Fund, GoJenGo Foundation, Queens University of Charlotte and Wind River Wellness Retreats.

“We are so proud of and thankful to our entire 24 Foundation community for supporting our mission and for helping change the course of cancer,” said Mallory Walsh, executive director of 24 Foundation. “Together, we are inspiring and engaging communities, making an immediate impact and providing services for all those who are affected by cancer. We are poised for a fantastic future as we continue advancing cancer navigation and survivorship for all.”