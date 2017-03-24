24 Foundation adds 2 to board of directors

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation added Bryan McMillan and Justin Hage to its board of directors.

McMillan became involved with 24 Foundation in 2008 with the arrival of the 24 Hours of Booty in Columbia, Md., now named 24 Baltimore. He is managing partner of M&L Global Consultancy.

Hage became involved with 24 Foundation in 2013 when he rode as a survivor with doctors and staff at IU Simon Cancer Center team. He works for the Bingham Greenebaum Doll law firm in Indianapolis, Ind.

Celebrating 16 years, 24 Foundation continues to focus on its mission to inspire and engage communities to make an immediate impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.