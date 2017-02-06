Wingate forum promotes civil discourse

WINGATE – When tensions exploded in Charlotte after police shot and killed a black man last September, Toussaint Romain came from his office, still wearing his dress shirt and tie, to step between protesters and police. Some praised the Mecklenburg County assistant public defender as a hero.

Romain is among five panelists who will talk about effective ways to turn mean-spirited divisiveness into meaningful dialogue at Wingate University’s Civil Discourse forum.

“The bottom line is to find ways to help people stop yelling and screaming at each other and gain a better understanding of the issues,” said Jeff Atkinson, assistant vice president at Wingate’s Ballantyne campus. Atkinson will serve as moderator for the town-hall-style event.

Other speakers are as follows:

Suzanne Barakat, a San Francisco physician who lost three family members in a 2015 shooting in Chapel Hill. The case attracted international attention because the victims were Muslim.

Geniece Crawford Monde, a Wingate University sociology professor who has researched crime, gender and race relations in contemporary society.

Craig Horn, a Republican in the N.C. House since 2010.

Jeff Jackson, a Democrat in the N.C. Senate since 2014.

The forum starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at The Batte Center on the Wingate University campus.

It’s part of the university’s Engaged Citizenship Series, designed to give the public a deeper understanding of complex societal problems while creating an inviting space for productive dialogue.