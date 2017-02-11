You are here: Home / News / WFAE elects officers, directors

CHARLOTTE – WFAE’s Board of Directors, University Radio Foundation Inc., has elected executive officers and four new directors to its governing body.

Officers include Chair Ed Williams, writer and editor; Vice Chair Mark Ethridge, writer; Treasurer Ron Lamberth, Cherry Bekaert LLP; Secretary Rosalyn Allison-Jacobs, organizational development consultant; and President Joe O’Connor, WFAE.

New directors are Walter Clark, former CEO of Air T; Dan Clodfelter, Parker Poe; Angela Oliver, Bank of America; and Courtney Stribling, Kellogg Company.

Each executive officer will serve a one-year term, while directors will serve three-year terms.

