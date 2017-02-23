Wellness Expo 2017 features screenings

CHARLOTTE – Pfeiffer University’s Master of Marriage and Family Therapy program will host Wellness Expo 2017.

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Pfeiffer’s Charlotte campus, 4701 Park Road. Appointments are not required.

The community is invited to stop in for free depression and mental health screening by interns from Pfeiffer’s MMFT program; blood pressure, BMI and flexibility screening by Pfeiffer’s nursing and exercise science students; glucose, cholesterol and stroke risk screenings by Carolinas Healthcare-Albemarle; balance testing by LTC Therapy Solutions; and chair massages by a licensed massage therapist.

“Managing one’s mental health is as important as doing so for one’s physical health,” said Jenny Haines, clinic director for Pfeiffer Institute of Marriage and Family Therapy. “With qualified personnel available for helping individuals assess key factors for depression and mental health challenges as well as conducting basic physical health screenings, Pfeiffer is pleased to invite the entire community to participate.”

Plated Palette and Rico’s Acai food trucks will be outdoors, while Connor Kelly will perform live music.

Contact Jenny Haines, jenny.haines@pfeiffer.edu or 704-945-7334 for details.