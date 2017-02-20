TreesCharlotte creates carbon credits

CHARLOTTE – TreesCharlotte has partnered with Greensboro-based Urban Offsets to create carbon credits from tree plantings that can be sold to higher education institutions seeking ways to meet carbon reduction goals.

In its pilot program with TreesCharlotte, Urban Offsets will begin tracking, verifying and providing carbon offset valuations for approximately 900 trees TreesCharlotte has planted.

Over two years, TreesCharlotte will be compensated for the carbon offsets produced by its trees if they remain healthy. Colleges and universities will be able to buy the credits toward their carbon reduction goals while also contributing to the expansion of Charlotte’s tree canopy.

The partnership affords research and volunteer opportunities to participating educational institutions, which can engage students in monitoring and stewarding the trees planted under the program.

TreesCharlotte is dedicated to expanding the city’s tree canopy to attaining 50 percent tree canopy by 2050.

“This partnership is a win-win,” says Chuck Cole, executive director of TreesCharlotte. “By creating a new carbon market around our tree planting program, Urban Offsets will provide us with a new funding mechanism while also enabling colleges and universities to purchase credits and make an important investment in Charlotte’s future.”