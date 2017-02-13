Tiny House Trailblazers organize workshop

CHARLOTTE – The Tiny House Trailblazers will make a stop in Charlotte as part of its yearlong tour.

Each workshop is a two-day event of educational and informational sessions packed full of everything attendees will need to plan, design and build their own tiny home, as well as prepare for this lifestyle.

Tiny house experts, designers, dwellers and advocates will share expertise, best practices and personal journeys Feb. 18 to 19 in Charlotte. The workshop will include a tour of the Ms. Gypsy Soul House seen on HGTV.

Online registration and discounted early bird rates are available at www.tinyhousetrailblazers.com.

For further inquiries please feel free to contact Bonnielee Cuevas or Jewel Pearson at TinyHouseTrailblazers@gmail.com.