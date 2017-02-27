The Landing at Park Road open to seniors

CHARLOTTE – Horizon Development Properties celebrated the grand opening Feb. 22 of its newest affordable senior living property, The Landing at Park Road.

The 92-unit community, located at 1147 Marsh Road, offers apartments designed for adults 55 and older.

Blue Horizon Property Management manages the new community, which features amenities such as garden spaces, library, TV lounge, fitness room and coded entry system.

“The Landing at Park Road is really the crown jewel of HDP Inc. portfolio and is the ideal home for the active senior who embraces their vibrancy,” said Troy Drawz, executive vice president of HDP. “HDP Inc.’s core mission is to provide quality housing for people with diverse incomes. The addition of The Landing at Park Road provides our community’s seniors with a place where they can live an active and independent lifestyle, in a community that is affordable for them.”

The $15.7 million construction project was developed for seniors with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. HDP financed the project with sources including $9 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $1.38 million from the City of Charlotte Housing Trust Fund.

HDP develops and manages a portfolio of nearly 4,000 afforda