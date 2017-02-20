Ted’s Montana Grill to open first Charlotte location

ATLANTA – Ted’s Montana Grill will open a restaurant in April at the Waverly development.

It will mark Ted’s 47th location and second restaurant in North Carolina.

Ted’s Montana Grill features Certified Angus Beef; all-natural, ranch-raised bison; award-winning burgers; premium chicken without antibiotics; hand-cut, aged steaks; and fresh seafood with locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant will seat 143 people inside a 4,800 square-foot interior that represents a classic 19th century saloon. It features a bar and large patio that seats 40 people.

The restaurant will add more than 80 jobs. It will host a job fair for hourly positions March 13 to April 8 at 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. Submit applications in advance at www.tedsmontanagrill.com/careers.html.