Tax preparer pleads guilty in state case

RALEIGH – Ronald McIlwain, 66, of Creswell Court, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to 18 counts of aid or assist in the preparation of fraudulent tax returns, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens imposed a maximum seven-year, two-month prison term. McIlwain was ordered to be imprisoned for 56 to 86 months and pay restitution of $21,205.43.

Information presented in court showed McIlwain, manager of Overnight Tax Services, prepared clients tax returns for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 with fraudulent deductions. Evidence showed he created fake businesses, false business expenses, and false personal expenses and deductions on tax returns.