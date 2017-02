CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Bar Association’s 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day will operate Friday, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteer attorneys will staff a call center in Charlotte at WBTV. The station will pomrote the number to call.

The statewide service project coincides with the NCBA’s 4ALL campaign to provide civil legal aid to those who otherwise would not have access to a lawyer.