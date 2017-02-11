TalentBridge celebrates 15 years

CHARLOTTE – Jan. 27 marked the 15th business anniversary for TalentBridge, a professional search, staffing and HR advisory firm.

Bradford Violette and Brady Teague started the firm, which specializes in accounting/finance, IT, engineering, office and administrative, customer care and human resources.

“Not only are we helping clients to identify, attract and develop their talent, we are also advancing the careers of the hardworking people of this city,” Violette said.

TalentBridge, located at 6100 Fairview Road, has had a strong commitment to local charities, including Samaritan’s Feet International.

Visit www.talentbridgeusa.com or call 704-644-7000 for details.