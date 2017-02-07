Southern Spring Home & Garden Show to offer project ideas

CHARLOTTE – The Southern Spring Home & Garden Show will return this month to provide inspiration, ideas and advice from dozens of industry experts.

“This show is your favorite home and garden magazine brought to life – whether you’re a homeowner, lifestyle enthusiast or gardener, this six-day event is the perfect spot for you to shop, compare, find solutions and save money for your home and garden needs,” said Mardee Woodward, executive show manager.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5, at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Adult tickets range from $8.50 to $12. Children under 15 are free. Visit www.southernshows.com/sss for details.

Several celebrities will attend, including:

Frank Fritz, of the “American Pickers” TV show, answers questions (4 p.m. Feb. 24 and 11 a.m. Feb. 25).

J. Schwanke, flower expert, demonstrates how to select and arrange flowers (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 24 and 2 and 5 p.m. Feb. 25).

Boyce Thompson, author of “The New New Home,” presents the Top 10 Most Innovative New Home Products for 2017, daily.

The event will feature 15 gardens and six stylish designer rooms filled with the latest ideas, accessories, furnishings, flora, hardscapes and softscapes inspired by the beauty of America.