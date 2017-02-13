SmartCEO celebrates corporate culture

CHARLOTTE – Several companies with strong ties to the south Charlotte area were among the 50 recognized by Charlotte SmartCEO as part of its 2017 Corporate Culture Awards on Feb. 7.

Some of the companies with headquarters or offices in south Charlotte include Ballantyne Medical Associates, Charlotte Plastic Surgery, Costner Law Office PLLC, Henderson Properties, InVue, Red Moon Marketing, SeedSpark, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions and Woolpert North Carolina PLLC.

“The 2017 Corporate Culture Award winners have realized that running a company is more than head count and the bottom line. It’s about creating a place where creativity, energy and ideas are cultivated,” said Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, president of SmartCEO. “Through this they are able to not only enhance performance and sustain their companies’ competitive advantages, but also enrich the lives of those they employ and inspire them to make a greater impact on the world.”

Other notable winners include Carolinas HealthCare System, Girls on the Run International, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and Showmars Restaurants.

Visit www.smartceo.com/charlotte-corporate-culture-awards to see the whole list.