Showcase Realty adds to staff

CHARLOTTE – Showcase Realty added Cyndy Stout to its team.

Stout worked in human resources for more than 20 years before deciding in 2015 that helping people achieve homeownership was important.

“Cyndy is a true professional,” Owner Nancy Braun said. “Her clients chose to have her represent them and refer her to their friends and family because she cares about their needs and stands out from the rest,”

Showcase Realty, located at 1430 S. Mint St., specializes in luxury real estate, buying homes and selling homes.

Call 704-997-3794 or visit www.showcaserealty.net for details.