Ross Dress for Less stores help Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTE – Ross Dress for Less stores are collecting donations from customers at registers in February to benefit the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

“Our company believes in giving back to our community,” said Gary Cribb, an executive vice president for Ross Stores. “We are proud to support the Power Hour program to help youth develop the skills they need to excel in school and beyond.”

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs serve nearly 2,500 school-aged children, including more than 1,700 members, in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

The nearest Ross stores are at Eastway Drive and South Boulevard.

Visit www.bgccharlotte.org or www.rossstores.com for details.