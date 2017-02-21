You are here: Home / News / Rock Bottom helps firefighters

Rock Bottom helps firefighters

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery will launch its national charity campaign to help local fire departments nationwide, beginning Feb. 21.

Each restaurant will host a tapping party, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to fire departments.

The firm has donated more than $1.2 million to charities since the program’s inception in 1991

For every pint of Fire Chief Ale sold, Rock Bottom will donate $0.25 to local firefighters and other charities in the communities in which its restaurants operate.

The Fire Chief Ale will be available through March 26.

Visit www.RockBottom.com for details.

