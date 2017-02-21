Rising Crossfit Ballantyne fights sex trafficking

CHARLOTTE – Rising Crossfit Ballantyne presented a check for $7,500 to On Eagles Wings Ministries, an organization that prevents girls from falling victims of sex trafficking.

The gym, owned by Michelle Crawford, raised the money through its third annual Rise Up Give Back Charity Golf Tournament held at Ballantyne Country Club.

The money will be used to help provide education and counseling to girls living at the charity’s Hope House, a residential care program for female victim of sex trafficking.

Visit www.oneagleswingsministries.org to learn more about the charity.