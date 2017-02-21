Pizza Peel & Tap Room opening third restaurant

MATTHEWS – Pizza Peel & Tap Room plans to open its third location in downtown Matthews.

The restaurant has signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates to occupy 3,200 square feet in Matthews Station with an outdoor patio along North Trade Street.

Restaurateur Will Bigham launched the concept in 2008 in Cotswold. The second restaurant opened in Plaza Midwood in 2014. The Matthews location is expected to open this fall.

The menu includes pizza with gourmet toppings, wings, salads, pastas, soups, sandwiches and beer.