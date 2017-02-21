You are here: Home / News / Pizza Peel & Tap Room opening third restaurant

Pizza Peel & Tap Room opening third restaurant

by Leave a Comment

Here’s a rendering of the patio for the Pizza Peel & Tap Room opening this fall. (Rendering courtesy of Yellow Duck Marketing)

MATTHEWS – Pizza Peel & Tap Room plans to open its third location in downtown Matthews.

The restaurant has signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates to occupy 3,200 square feet in Matthews Station with an outdoor patio along North Trade Street.

Restaurateur Will Bigham launched the concept in 2008 in Cotswold. The second restaurant opened in Plaza Midwood in 2014. The Matthews location is expected to open this fall.

The menu includes pizza with gourmet toppings, wings, salads, pastas, soups, sandwiches and beer.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*