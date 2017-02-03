Pittenger: Finally, an American President told Iran ‘no’

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09) issued this statement after President Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to a ballistic missile test:

“Tehran must be in shock. After eight years of yelling ‘boo’ and getting whatever they asked for, finally, an American President has told the Iranian regime ‘no.’ This is what President Reagan taught us about peace through strength. If you stand up for what’s right and enforce the rules, you can overcome evil. If you always give in, evil will overcome you.”

Congressman Pittenger serves as chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare and vice chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance.