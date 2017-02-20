OrthoCarolina surgeons meet with congressional leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee surgeons Brian Curtin, Bo Mason and Bryan Springer traveled Jan. 27 with delegates from the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons to Capitol Hill to meet with legislative leaders about healthcare reform and patient access.

The group specifically focused on concerns related to patient access to joint replacement surgery.

Curtin serves as membership chair of AAHKS, Mason as board member at large and Springer as education council chair. All three physicians practice at the OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee Center in Charlotte.