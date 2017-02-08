Novant Health wins marketing, public relations awards

CHARLOTTE – The Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society recognized Novant Health with 15 awards at its fall conference Dec. 8 in Charleston, S.C.
A panel of marketing and communications professionals chose the winners.
Novant Health’s awards include:
Wallie Awards
- Single Audience Publication – Novant Health “Venue of Care” team member direct mail.
- Newspaper Ad – Campaign – Novant Health brand.
- Collateral – Poster – Novant Health’s employee engagement survey.
- Out-of-home – Billboard – “We treat the person.”
- Element of Advertising – Photography – “A day in the life: St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.”
- Social Media Marketing – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
- Marketing on a Shoestring Budget – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
- Interactive – Multimedia – Pause. Prevent. Protect – information security campaign.
- Out-of-home – Mass Transit – “We treat the person.”
- Television Ad – Campaign – “Boxing Ring,” “Tree,” and “Roller Coaster,” brand TV campaign.
- Interactive – Website – MyNovant.org migrates to responsive design.
- Interactive – Microsite – Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Golden Tusk Awards
- Public Relations – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
- Patient/Customer Relations – Novant Health Antimicrobial Stewardship campaign.
The Golden Tusk Awards focus on the strategy and approach to solve a situation or issue, while Wallie Awards focus on creativity and tactical execution.
