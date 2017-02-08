Novant Health wins marketing, public relations awards

CHARLOTTE – The Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society recognized Novant Health with 15 awards at its fall conference Dec. 8 in Charleston, S.C.

A panel of marketing and communications professionals chose the winners.

Novant Health’s awards include:

Wallie Awards

Single Audience Publication – Novant Health “Venue of Care” team member direct mail.

Newspaper Ad – Campaign – Novant Health brand.

Collateral – Poster – Novant Health’s employee engagement survey.

Out-of-home – Billboard – “We treat the person.”

Element of Advertising – Photography – “A day in the life: St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.”

Social Media Marketing – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.

Marketing on a Shoestring Budget – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.

Interactive – Multimedia – Pause. Prevent. Protect – information security campaign.

Out-of-home – Mass Transit – “We treat the person.”

Television Ad – Campaign – “Boxing Ring,” “Tree,” and “Roller Coaster,” brand TV campaign.

Interactive – Website – MyNovant.org migrates to responsive design.

Interactive – Microsite – Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Golden Tusk Awards

Public Relations – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.

Patient/Customer Relations – Novant Health Antimicrobial Stewardship campaign.

The Golden Tusk Awards focus on the strategy and approach to solve a situation or issue, while Wallie Awards focus on creativity and tactical execution.