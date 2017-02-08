You are here: Home / News / Novant Health wins marketing, public relations awards

Novant Health wins marketing, public relations awards

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – The Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society recognized Novant Health with 15 awards at its fall conference Dec. 8 in Charleston, S.C.

A panel of marketing and communications professionals chose the winners.

Novant Health’s awards include:

Wallie Awards

  • Single Audience Publication – Novant Health “Venue of Care” team member direct mail.
  • Newspaper Ad – Campaign – Novant Health brand.
  • Collateral – Poster – Novant Health’s employee engagement survey.
  • Out-of-home – Billboard – “We treat the person.”
  • Element of Advertising – Photography – “A day in the life: St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.”
  • Social Media Marketing – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
  • Marketing on a Shoestring Budget – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
  • Interactive – Multimedia – Pause. Prevent. Protect – information security campaign.
  • Out-of-home – Mass Transit – “We treat the person.”
  • Television Ad – Campaign – “Boxing Ring,” “Tree,” and “Roller Coaster,” brand TV campaign.
  • Interactive – Website – MyNovant.org migrates to responsive design.
  • Interactive – Microsite – Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Golden Tusk Awards

  • Public Relations – “Sweet Retreat” campaign.
  • Patient/Customer Relations – Novant Health Antimicrobial Stewardship campaign.

The Golden Tusk Awards focus on the strategy and approach to solve a situation or issue, while Wallie Awards focus on creativity and tactical execution.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*