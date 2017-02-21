Novant Health pledges $1M to communities

WINSTON-SALEM – In October 2016, more than 7,000 Novant Health team members pledged $1.13 million to local communities.

The campaign, dubbed “Giving Serving Together,” spans a four-state area.

“As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the support of our communities in order to advance health care to the next level,” said Kim Henderson, senior vice president of Novant Health foundation and social responsibility. “But how could we ask others to support our mission if we don’t do it ourselves? This team member giving campaign demonstrates to our communities that our mission and our organization matter, and that our team members are invested in the work we do.”

