News Briefs for 2/3

Resident appears on ‘Jeopardy’

CHARLOTTE – Julie Bradlow, an accomplished corporate tax attorney with Moore & Van Allen, can add “Jeopardy” contestant to her resume.

Bradlow came in third place on the Wednesday, Feb. 1, edition of the syndicated quiz show.

Lisa Schlitt, a microbiologist from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, won her fourth consecutive game.

“Jeopardy” airs on WCNC-TV.

Fuller to address CPCC grads

CHARLOTTE – Trevor Fuller will serve as Central Piedmont Community College’s 2017 graduation speaker.

Fuller will address graduates at the May 18 ceremony, planned for 4 p.m., at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. The college anticipates as many as 1,800 students will graduate, with approximately 800 participating in the ceremony.

Fuller has practiced law for more than 23 years. He is president of The Fuller Law Firm P.C. and specializes in employment litigation and business and commercial litigation.

“Trevor has established an impressive career as an attorney and in public service. His effective leadership as a Mecklenburg County commissioner and past chairman has generated support and praise,” CPCC President Kandi Deitemeyer.

Second Harvest Food Bank receives large donation

CHARLOTTE – Smart Chicken donated 49,602 pounds of much-needed protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The donation will be used to help serve children and their families at school-based mobile pantries and high-poverty schools, emergency food pantries and other feeding programs Food Bank sponsors.

“There are thousands of hard-working adults, children and seniors who simply cannot make ends meet and are faced with the harsh realities of hunger,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Many people don’t realize the scope of hunger in our community. We are thankful for this donation and others like it, especially during times when food drives and donations start to decrease after the holidays.”

Second Harvest Food Bank estimates there are more than 524,000 food insecure residents in its 19-county service area. The food bank provides food to more than 700 partner agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, low-income daycare, homeless shelters and senior programs.

Police try to ID suspected robber

PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed the Sam’s Mart Gas Station around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The suspect fled on foot with cigarettes. He used a long gun during the robbery, but police can’t confirm a make or model. The suspect fled on foot and may have had a vehicle parked close by.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, standing six feet tall and weighing 180 to 190 pounds. He wore dark clothing and a hoodie, as well as blue gloves, possibly medical.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to contact the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231 to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.

Groundhog: Bring on spring

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Nature’s groundhog, Queen Charlotte, tweeted her prediction Thursday, Feb. 2, that spring is around the corner.

Discovery Place Nature said the groundhog was stressed by multiple cameras and lights associated with Groundhog Day.

News came via the Twitter account @CLTGroundhog.

“My royal prognostication is that spring will come early to the Queen City! Happy Groundhog Day! #noshadow,” tweeted the furball.