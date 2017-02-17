News Briefs for 2/17

Scoutmaster finishes third term volunteering with Boys Scouts

CHARLOTTE – Jeff Blake recently completed his service as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 315, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blake has been a Scoutmaster three times. In his most recent assignment, from 2012 to 2016, he led approximately 25 scouts in Troop 315.

When Blake’s term of service began, very few of the boys had advanced in rank, according to Unit Commissioner Danelle Brown.

“He changed all that and helped a lot of them get merit badges and advance in rank,” Brown said.

Brown’s son, Jeffrey, is one of four youth receiving Eagle Scout awards under Blake’s direction.

“I’m going to miss him,” Jeffrey said.

Blake will continue to assist Troop 315 as the new troop committee chair.

Event honors fallen firefighter

PINEVILLE – Anytime Fitness Pineville is planning another fundraiser to raise money for The Richard Sheltra Memorial, named after a firefighter who lost his life battling a blaze last year.

The foundation raises money for turnout gear and educational expenses for first-responders.

Last year’s event raised $6,559.84. Organizers are adding a 10K to the 1-mile run/walk and 5K.

The event takes place April 29 at the Belle Johnston Center, 1000 Johnston Drive.

Contract Audrey Patton at 704-889-0800 or PinevilleNC@anytimefitness.com for details.

Former county manager dies

CHARLOTTE – Months after being honored for his contributions to Mecklenburg County, former county manager Harry Jones lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Feb. 15.

Jones, 67, presided over the county from 2000 to 2013. He was diagnosed with cancer toward the end of his tenure, told by doctors that he would have days to live.