New Forum promotes chief financial officer

CHARLOTTE – New Forum promotes Amanda Gardner as chief financial officer.

Gardner previously served as executive vice president and controller for New Forum and has been with the company since 1998, holding a variety of roles in accounting, finance, development and human resources.

“Amanda has been a dedicated member of our team and an integral part of New Forum for nearly 20 years,” CEO Charles Hodges said. “With her financial acumen and deep understanding of our business, she is uniquely qualified to lead the capitalization of our future developments and position us for continued success.”

Gardner serves on the advisory board for the Urban Land Institute’s Charlotte chapter as well as its Community Builders committee, which fosters relationships with high school and university educators.

New Forum is a real estate development, management and operating firm. Visit www.newforum.net for details.