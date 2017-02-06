Museum exhibit celebrates 100 years of American Red Cross

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is showcasing a new exhibit, “A Century of Helping Hands,” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Red Cross in Mecklenburg County.

Many Red Cross chapters formed in 1917 to serve soldiers in World War I.

Locally, the Red Cross served soldiers at Camp Greene, helping find housing for visiting girlfriends and provide several nurses for Camp Greene.

The chapter also raised money too assist with Pearl Harbor during World War II, provided gamma globulin to fight polio, helped disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and operated a 16-day shelter for Hurricane Katrina evacuees.

The Western North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross joined in the exhibit.

Catch the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through June 24 at the museum, 232 N. Trade St. A small admission fee is charged, except the first Saturday of every month.

Call 704-708-4996 or visit www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org for details.