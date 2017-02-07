MPV signs tenants at RedStone development in Indian Land

CHARLOTTE – MPV Properties signed Jackson’s Java, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakhouse and Tropical Smoothie Café as tenants for the RedStone development in Indian Land.

Mike Jackson plans to open a 2,178-square-foot Jackson’s Java that includes a drive-thru window for morning rush hour. It will include a tasting room with wine and small plates in the evening.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers bought a one-acre outparcel at the center fronting U.S. 521. The national restaurant chain offers steakburgers, fries and a variety of frozen custard desserts.

Peter and Linda Ruggiero are opening a 1,688-square-foot Tropical Smoothie Café franchise.

The first phase of the RedStone development is scheduled for completion in the winter. The center will contain 54,900 square feet of retail shop space, in addition to a 14-screen movie theater.

Steve Vermillion and Mike Bilodeau, of MPV Properties, are leading the development of the project. Keely Hines is responsible for leasing.