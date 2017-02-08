Mattress Firm stores host pajama drive for foster kids

CHARLOTTE – All 76 Mattress Firm stores in Charlotte recently held a six-week Pajama Drive, the first of Mattress Firm Foster Kids’ six 2017 donation drives to benefit local foster youth and families.

Mattress Firm is accepting new pajamas and monetary contributions through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hope Alliance, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, and Thompson Child and Family Focus.

Mattress Firm Foster Kids hosts drives throughout the year at its Charlotte stores to collect essential items and raise money to help thousands of local foster children.

Other drives include Dollar Drive (Feb. 13 to April 2), Clothing Drive (April 24 to June 18), School Supply Drive (July 3 to Aug. 27), Shoe Drive (Sept. 4 to Oct. 22) and Secret Santa Toy Drive (Nov. 1 to Dec. 17).

Donations from each drive will be distributed to partner organizations in the community.