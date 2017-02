CHARLOTTE – The Lupus Foundation offers a support group for people living with the disease.

The Central Charlotte group convenes March 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center (Room F102), 1073 Providence Road.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month.

There is no charge to attend the meetings.

Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 1. Visit www.lupusnc.org for details.