Indian Land welcomes Allen Tate office

INDIAN LAND – Allen Tate Realtors celebrated the grand opening of its Indian Land-Doby’s Bridge office on Jan. 23 with a ribbon cutting by the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.

The office also held a food drive to benefit the Belair United Methodist Community Food Pantry.

The office, located in the Cross Creek Shopping Center at 8356 Charlotte Hwy., is home to more than a dozen Realtors and staff serving Indian Land and Lancaster County.

“We’ve had a great reception from the community since we’ve opened our doors,” branch leader Diane Kuiper said. “This event allowed us to celebrate the new relationships we’ve made.

Call 803-547-1250 for details.