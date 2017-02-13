Holder named executive chef at The Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Kennardo Holder has joined The Ballantyne as executive chef.

Holder will oversee the hotel’s banquet and pastry kitchens, Gallery Restaurant and culinary operations.

“Kennardo understands what it to takes to deliver the best in cuisine on a global level,” General Manager Peter Grills said. “We look forward to bringing his relatable yet memorable approach to our culinary offerings and continuing to elevate the dining experience.”

He has nearly 17 years of experience, with an extensive culinary background at Ritz-Carlton.

Holder served as executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester; executive sous chef at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado; and executive sous chef at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain at Kingdom of Bahrain.