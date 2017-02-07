HOA management firm recruits veteran

CHARLOTTE – Association Management Group recently recruited Elaine Burgin, of Charlotte, as senior community manager.

A property manager since 1998, Burgin brings experience in community management, as well as real estate sales and banking.

She previously worked with Abbott Enterprises (now First Services), The Lynd Company and Central Carolina Bank. Her experience includes management of several large mixed-use condominum and office property portfolios, as well as residential condominium/mixed use property sales.

“I enjoy working with communities, boards of directors and members to add value to their communities,” Burgin said. “Because AMG and I share the same core values, I look forward to providing the same high level of customer service that AMG has continuously delivered for years.”

Dacy Cavicchia, general manager of the Charlotte office, said Burgin brings the right skill set to AMG.

“Elaine is very detail-oriented, with a proactive approach to management,” Cavicchia said. “She has successfully managed a portfolio of properties, which puts her ahead of the curve.”