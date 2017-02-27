Henderson Properties advises on sale of apartments

CHARLOTTE – Henderson Properties represented the seller on the $1.2 million sale of a 61-unit apartment property in Monroe.

Located at Castle Road and Riverside Lane, the 7.5-acre property went back to its lender in late 2015. Henderson Properties was hired to manage and lease the property, executing a turnaround strategy to increase its marketability.

The community received multiple offers and sold for $1.2 million to members of the Coroneos family, who have retained the Henderson Properties management team.

“This successful transaction reflects the continued demand for multifamily product in the greater Charlotte market and illustrates the breadth of services that Henderson Properties offers to real estate investors,” said Kevin McClave, sales director and broker-in-charge for Henderson Properties Realtors.