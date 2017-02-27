Hackathon to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

MATTHEWS – Tech-savvy folks will showcase their skills in a fast-paced overnight hackathon, designed

to solve a not-for-profit-related business problem using Big Data.

HACKATHONclt, scheduled for March 24 to 25 at Discovery Place Science, will support Big Brothers Big Sisters in providing mentoring opportunities to children.

“HACKATHONclt is our way of giving back to a city we call home,” Tresata CEO Abhishek Mehta said.

The software company is partnering with Harris Teeter to present the event they co-founded in 2013.

“HACKATHONclt remains the once-a-year event that unites the tech community with nonprofit organizations, giving nonprofits access to the same capabilities afforded to Charlotte’s business community,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s communication manager.

While the hackathon is closed to the public, the event’s kickoff party and judging round will remain open. Free tickets are available at www.hackathonCLT.org.