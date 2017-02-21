Governor shares shovel-ready projects with Washington

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper has submitted several ‘shovel ready’ infrastructure projects to be considered by the federal government at the request of the National Governors Association.
“Moving ahead with shovel-ready projects like these will create good paying jobs and provide a shot in the arm to our state’s economy,” Cooper said. “Improving highways and mass transit will make North Carolina an even better place to live and do business.”
Projects include:
- Widening U.S. 74 in Mecklenburg County. The project would widen Independence Boulevard to three general-purpose lanes in each direction, build one or two express toll lanes in the median in each direction and convert highway to an expressway.
- Widening I-485 in Mecklenburg County. The proposal would add one express toll lane in each direction along I-485 from I-77 to U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard).
