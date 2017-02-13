Fuzzy’s Taco Shop heads to Charlotte

MATTHEWS – Southern Deli Holdings LLC signed an agreement with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to develop the fast-casual Mexican concept in Charlotte.

SD Holdings, headquartered in Matthews, will be the exclusive franchisee in North Carolina.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will mark SD Holding’s third fast-casual restaurant concept in the firm’s portfolio.

Founded in 1999 in Charlotte, SD Holdings has grown into one of the largest McAlister’s Deli franchisees in the country. The firm built a second brand in 2015 with MOD Pizza.

It has more than 30 restaurants across both states.

“We’ve been huge fans of Fuzzy’s as customers in its existing markets and know that Fuzzy’s is a great complement to the two other brands that we are developing throughout North Carolina,” said Merrick McKinnie, president of SD Holdings.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s menu consists of signature Baja Tacos, jumbo burritos, salads, nachos, quesadillas and sandwiches, as well as enchilada, fajita or combo plates. It has more than 100 locations.

