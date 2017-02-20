Fullcube powers This Old House Insider

CHARLOTTE – This Old House Ventures LLC unveiled the company’s members-only, premium service at www.thisoldhouse.com/insider .

This Old House Insider, whose infrastructure was designed in partnership with and powered by Fullcube, is available to subscribers for $87 a year, or $6.97 a month.

The club gives access to the home brand’s archived television and print content and offers invitations to members-only events with the TV experts, exclusive discounts and deals to help home renovators.

Fullcube has enabled the launch of premium-membership offerings for multiple sports, media and entertainment brands.

“This Old House is part of a growing trend of brands rethinking their business models to focus more on customer and fan relationships, leveraging multiple outlets and channels to engage them,” Fullcube CEO Parrish McIntyre said. “Initiatives like This Old House Insider are going beyond your typical subscription offering and are transforming industry to create real and sustainable customer lifetime value.”