Fresh Market offers Valentine’s Day options

CHARLOTTE – The Fresh Market is offering the ingredients for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

The Valentine’s Day Meal for Two costs $49.99 and includes a choice of two Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignons, two North Atlantic Lobster Tails or one filet mignon and one lobster tail. Each meal includes Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a dozen roses.

Guests can order the meal at www.orders.thefreshmarket.com/in-store-pickup or at their local store through Feb. 11.

The store will also offer its Premium Choice Sweetheart Ribeye from Friday, Feb. 10 to Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Fresh Market is located at 4223 Providence Road, 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road and 10828 Providence Road. Visit www.thefreshmarket.com/about-us/valentines-day for details.