Five to try: CPCC offers STEM Summer Experience

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College enhances Mecklenburg County’s economic climate by responding to the needs of the workforce. Its summer camps are an extension of that mission with offerings that promote science, technology, engineering and math.

The benefit of enrolling children in these camps is they gain in-depth exposure to forensics, law or video game creation. Sending them to a CPCC camp could intensify a potential career interest or could help them realize they’re better suited for something else – without burning a semester or two of college.

I pulled out five camps for a closer review:

Basic Crime Scene Investigator

Ages: Rising middle and high school students.

Time: June 19 to 22 (8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Place: Merancas Campus, 11920 Verhoeff Drive, Huntersville

Price: $325

Details: Are your children glued to the computer screen watching reruns of “Bones,” “CSI” or “NCIS” on Netflix? You may want to consider enrolling them in Basic Crime Scene Investigator. They’ll engage in hands-on forensic techniques, such as collecting fingerprints and shoe impressions, through simulated crime scenes. There’s an advanced camp offered in July.

Culinary Camp

Ages: Students heading to seventh through 12th grades.

Time: July 17 to 21 or July 24 to 28 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Central Campus, 1201 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte.

Price: $379

Details: Campers learn how to follow recipes to create new foods and taste their results. This camp could pay dividends for parents wanting to take an evening off to let their aspiring chefs take on dinner. It also could give parents peace of mind to know their college-bound students will have the skills to cook food outside of TV dinners.

Digital Storytellers

Ages: Students heading to seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

Time: July 31 to Aug. 3 (9 a.m. to noon)

Place: Levine Campus, 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews.

Price: $249

Details: Children with a knack for storytelling and interest in computers may relish the opportunity to add another layer to their writing skills. They’ll create a graphic novel.

Make Your First 3D Video Game

Ages: Students heading to fourth through ninth grades.

Time: June 26 to 29 (9 a.m. to noon for grades 7-9; 1 to 4 p.m. grades 4-6)

Place: Levine Campus, 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews.

Price: $249

Details: Does your child prefer spending the summer cooped up in his air-conditioned room playing video games? Give him an opportunity to look at video games differently with this camp. The camp description includes concepts, such as storytelling, level design and event scripting through Black Rocket.

Overruled!