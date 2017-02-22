First Bancorp board names new chairman

SOUTHERN PINES – First Bancorp elected James Crawford, III as the chairman of its board of directors.

Crawford has served in the banking industry for 25 years. He joined First Bancorp as director in 2008.

“Crawford’s extensive experience in banking, management and leadership is a great asset for our team,” First Bancorp CEO Richard Moore said. “Our shareholders are fortunate to have his expertise in such a key role at First Bancorp, and I believe his input will help ensure our continued success.”

Crawford joined the First Bancorp team when Great Pee Dee Bancorp was acquired, in which he was the chairman at the time. Since then, Crawford has served as director of First Bank, director of First Bancorp as well as being the chairman of First Bank for the last four years. Crawford is the retired CEO of B.C. Moore and Sons, a department store chain.

Mary Clara Capel, chairman for the last four years, will continue as a board member.

