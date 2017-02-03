Fantastic camps & where to find them

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen has carved a niche in the Charlotte region by offering cooking classes for healthy dishes using locally sourced foods.

The company is extending community outreach to children for the third year by offering Kids Culinary Camps for 2017.

“The camps are completely hands-on and our goal is teach the young chefs real dishes making real food,” owner Andrew Wilen said. “The kids are using local, fresh ingredients to make adult meals.”

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen is one of dozens of companies in the region where parents can send their children for summer camps.

The Pineville Ice House and Xtreme Ice Center in Indian Trail offer cooler alternatives to swimming, such as hockey or skating, while Carolina Courts in Indian Trail offers a wide variety of basketball and volleyball camps. Then there’s a slew of dance studios offering dance and cheer camps.

Here’s some other types of venues to help narrow your search for the right camp.

College and Universities

UNC Charlotte offers weekly camps for students all age ages. High school students have the opportunity to explore health careers, service projects, mock trail and finance 101.

Central Piedmont Community College is rolling out a STEM Summer Experience, allowing children to investigate crime scenes, make 3D video games and learn computer programming.

South Piedmont Community College has offered camps in the past that connect children to the local business community, such as Advanced Manufacturing Camp and Construction Trade Camp.

Universities, such as UNCC, Wingate, Belmont Abbey and Queens University of Charlotte, are a great avenue when looking for athletics camps, too.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets continue its long history of providing outreach to the community by holding its Hornets Hoops Camps throughout the region from June 15 to Aug. 21.

Sites include Ardrey Kell High (June 26-29), Myers Park Presbyterian Wellness Center (June 26-29 & July 10-13, July 24-27) & Aug. 7-10) and Carolina Courts in Indian Trail (Aug. 14-17)

YMCAs

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte holds day camps throughout the region, including its Harris, Morrison, Siskey and Union County branches.

The Morrison branch, located at 9405 Bryant Farms Road, is the busiest of the four, offering outdoor adventures, sports and fitness, dance and gymnastics, arts and theater, and themed camps.

The Siskey branch in Matthews hosts camps from June 12 to Aug. 5, with more than a dozen to choose from for most weeks.

The Union County branch in Wesley Chapel features nine types of camps with themes such as mad scientist, pay-it-forward, sports, magic, visual arts and board games.

Other venues

Several schools in the area offer summer enrichment and camp programs, including Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail. Providence Day School offers a slate of camps based on the concepts of play, learn and create.

Many Charlotte-area towns and counties offer summer camps as extensions of their parks and recreation departments. Churches offer vacation Bible schools with fun themes.

We’ll preview and publish listings for dozens of camps in future Summer Camp Guides, which are scheduled for Jan. 17, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 7 and March 21.

More on Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Alyssa’s Kitchen Culinary Camp offers the following sessions for its Kids Culinary Camps.

Session 1: June 26-30 (Age 7-12)

Session 2: July 10-14 (Age 7-12)

Session 3: July 17- 21 (Age 12-18)

Session 4: July 24-28 (Age 7-12)

Session 5: July 31-Aug. 4 (Age 12-18)

Camps are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2104 South Blvd. Camps cost $400 with a $25 sibling discount. Menu themes include: Southern BBQ, Caribbean, Asian flavors, breakfast and baking day. Visit www.chefalyssaskitchen.com for details.