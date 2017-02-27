Dirty South Custom Sound, Wheels & Tinting joins U-Haul

CHARLOTTE – Dirty South Custom Sound, Wheels & Tinting has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, according to U-Haul Company of North Carolina.

The company, located at 5216 E. Independence Blvd., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Owner Hisham Bedwan is proud to team with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Mecklenburg County.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 980-201-8639 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Charlotte-NC-28212/012424/ today.