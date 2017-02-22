You are here: Home / News / DecisionPathHR wins satisfaction awards

DecisionPathHR wins satisfaction awards

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – DecisionPathHR won Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for its service to clients and job-seekers.

This is the third straight win for client satisfaction and first for talent satisfaction.

Award winners make up less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

DecisionPathHR focuses on talent acquisition, including temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hiring of executives. It also provides general staffing, clerical assistance and technical needs.

Visit www.decisionpathhr.com for details.

 

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*