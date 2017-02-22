DecisionPathHR wins satisfaction awards

CHARLOTTE – DecisionPathHR won Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for its service to clients and job-seekers.

This is the third straight win for client satisfaction and first for talent satisfaction.

Award winners make up less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

DecisionPathHR focuses on talent acquisition, including temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hiring of executives. It also provides general staffing, clerical assistance and technical needs.

Visit www.decisionpathhr.com for details.