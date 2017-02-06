David Weekley offering incentives

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is offering incentives on its award-winning homes.

Customers who select a move-in ready, or ready soon, showcase home through March 31 and obtain financing through a preferred lender (McLean Mortgage Corporation or Wells Fargo) can choose an interest rate buy down to less than 4 percent on a fixed-rate mortgage or up to $10,000 in closing costs.

Showcase homes must close by March 31.

David Weekley Homes is building in eight communities throughout the region, including Waxhaw and Charlotte.

Call 800-393-9968 or visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com for details.